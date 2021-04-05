Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.55

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.55 and last traded at $39.93, with a volume of 533845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 55.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 336,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 120,493 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after buying an additional 446,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

