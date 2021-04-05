Terra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $208.01 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion and approximately $208.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.30 or 0.00030716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 957,901,319 coins and its circulating supply is 386,630,828 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

