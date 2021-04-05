TerraCredit (CREDIT) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $665,978.55 and $15.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.