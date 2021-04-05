TerraUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $26.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005800 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000154 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,688,577,099 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

