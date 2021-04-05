Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk Sells 12,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 611,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kimbal Musk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00.

Tesla stock traded up $29.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $691.05. 41,348,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,387.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

