Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 417.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $32.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $694.50. The stock had a trading volume of 675,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,052,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $99.59 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $666.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

