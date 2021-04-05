Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 76.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $661.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $691.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.90. Tesla has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,328.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

