Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $661.75, but opened at $711.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $699.07, with a volume of 323,461 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $667.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,427.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $691.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

