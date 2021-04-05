Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $108.96 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $42.46 billion and approximately $108.96 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00073124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.76 or 0.00302847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00094702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $440.16 or 0.00749876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,477.32 or 0.99625688 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 43,646,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,379,752,850 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

