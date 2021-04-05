Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $43.00 billion and approximately $130.84 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,845.77 or 0.99799102 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 43,646,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,990,752,850 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

