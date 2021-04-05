Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

TTEK stock opened at $136.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.