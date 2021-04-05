Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Tetra Tech worth $29,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,627,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $136.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.