Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.50. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

TCBI opened at $70.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

