Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Texas Instruments posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.93. 4,320,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,282. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

