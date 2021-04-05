Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Textron worth $203,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after purchasing an additional 501,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,620,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 860,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 122,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.73.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

