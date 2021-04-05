The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 5,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

ACOPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The a2 Milk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The a2 Milk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get The a2 Milk alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The a2 Milk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The a2 Milk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.