The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,461. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $118.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

