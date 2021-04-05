The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,590,000 after acquiring an additional 283,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,175,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 355,812 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.47 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

