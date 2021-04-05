The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.09

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.09 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 2798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,204 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 244.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 261,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 185,799 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $525,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 95.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 469,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.