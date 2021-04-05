The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,766,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.26% of The Charles Schwab worth $252,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after buying an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,581,000 after buying an additional 1,744,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,449,000 after buying an additional 702,891 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $66.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

