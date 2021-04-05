The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.28

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 16202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

