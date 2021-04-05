The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of SCHW traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.76. 157,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,466,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock worth $81,392,180. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

