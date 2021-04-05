The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

