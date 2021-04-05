The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $414,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 70,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 130,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $228.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.