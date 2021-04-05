The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

NYSE:COO traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

