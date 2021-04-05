The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $83.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,311,456 shares of company stock worth $94,723,940. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

