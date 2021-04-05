The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RTL Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RGLXY remained flat at $$5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, ntv, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany.

