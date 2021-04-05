The Graph Hits 24-Hour Volume of $321.39 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003127 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $321.39 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

GRT is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

