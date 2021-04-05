The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,223 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 121,601 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

