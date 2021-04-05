The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,867,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,351,000 after buying an additional 864,638 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after buying an additional 669,591 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,895,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after buying an additional 821,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after buying an additional 121,601 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $47.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

