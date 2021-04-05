The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,388 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Macerich worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

