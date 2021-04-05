The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) by 359.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.25% of Altabancorp worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA opened at $42.45 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $800.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

