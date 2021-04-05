The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

SAVE stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

