The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

