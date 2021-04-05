The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,734 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.11 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

