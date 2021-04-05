The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

SJI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

