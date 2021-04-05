The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KURA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.42.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

