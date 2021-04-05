The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 145,029 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,029 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,064,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $56.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

