The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33,931 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,128 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,931 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU opened at $22.98 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

