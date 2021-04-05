The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $42.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

