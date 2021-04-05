The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,167,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,244 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $322,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $177.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

