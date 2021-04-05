The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1,742.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,334 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of The Progressive worth $41,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in The Progressive by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in The Progressive by 813.0% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 186,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

