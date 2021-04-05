The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in The Progressive by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.55 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

