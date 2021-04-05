The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of The RealReal worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $22.70 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 65,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $1,456,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,384,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,034,897.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,910,948. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

