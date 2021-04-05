The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 6.4%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.21 and last traded at $21.25. 67,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,718,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 165,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $4,035,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,802.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,325 shares of company stock worth $9,910,948 in the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 734,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 181,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

