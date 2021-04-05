The Sandbox 24 Hour Volume Reaches $153.91 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 12% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $484.02 million and $153.91 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00126829 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

The Sandbox Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

