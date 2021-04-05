The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $251.42. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

