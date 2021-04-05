The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $256.42

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.42 and last traded at $256.11, with a volume of 39136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $261.67 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total transaction of $15,111,838.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

