The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.41. 21,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 28,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

The Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

