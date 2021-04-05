The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,302,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in The Southern by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,281 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NYSE SO opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

